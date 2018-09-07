Get Paid Like A Rockstar with 103.3 The Eagle

103.3 The Eagle wants you to load you up with CASH! It’s the Eagle’s Get Paid Like a Rockstar Contest --- Your chance to score $1,000 eight (8) times every weekday!
The winning begins September 17th!
To get your hands on the cash, just listen at 7:00am CT, 8:00am CT, 9:00am, 10:00am CT, 11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm and 2:00pm CT each weekday. We'll announce a new keyword in each of these contest hours. You have 15 minutes to text it to 70123. One lucky nationwide texter will get paid $1,000!
Download the Eagle App for iPhone or Android today, turn on “Contest and Breaking News Alerts” at the bottom of the App Homepage, and we’ll send you alerts to remind you to listen for your chance to win!
Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle
________________________________________________________________________________________
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins September 17th, 2018 and ends October 19th, 2018. Contest is open to legal residents in KJSR's listening area 18 years or older. Sweepstakes involve multiple daily drawings. Text messages must be received within 15 minutes of keyword announcement. Odds of winning will vary. Only 3 attempts will be made to contact potential winners. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.