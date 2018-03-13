Get Paid Like A Rockstar with 103.3 The Eagle!

By Andrew Hicks

103.3 The Eagle and Osage Casino want you to load you up with CASH! It’s the Eagle’s Get Paid Like a Rockstar Contest --- Your chance to score $1,000 four (4) times every weekday…and $5,000 four (4) times every Thursday!

The winning begins Thursday, March 22nd!

To get your hands on the cash, just listen at 7:00am CT, 11:00am CT, 1:00pm and 3:00pm CT each weekday. We'll announce a new keyword in each of these contest hours. You have 15 minutes to text it to 70123. One lucky nationwide texter will get paid $1,000...or $5,000 on Thursdays!

Download the Eagle App for iPhone or Android today, turn on “Contest and Breaking News Alerts” at the bottom of the App Homepage, and we’ll send you an alert minutes before each keyword announcement, so that you never miss a chance to win!

Brought to you by Osage Casino - Eat, Play, Enjoy at any of the 7 Osage Casino locations.

