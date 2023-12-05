2023 Bowl for Ronnie event raises $80,000 for Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund

Ronnie James Dio - File Photos Gary Miller/FilmMagic (Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

The 2023 Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament raised $80,000 for the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which supports cancer research and education in honor of the late Ronnie James Dio.

The event took place in November at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. Among this year's celebrity bowlers were Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Lita Ford, Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, Toto's Steve Lukather and ex-Fuel singer Brett Scallions.

Dio died of stomach cancer in 2010. He was 67.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

