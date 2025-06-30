25 years ago, nine people died in Pearl Jam Roskilde tragedy

On June 30, 2000, 25 years ago Monday, nine people died in a crowd crush during Pearl Jam's set at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

In a statement published in 2020 marking the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, guitarist Stone Gossard called what happened "our worst nightmare."

"Every day our hearts continue to ache and our stomachs turn at the thoughts of those young men dying and of what might have been different, if only...but nothing changes," Gossard wrote. "And our pain is a thousandth of that of the families.... the moms and dads, sisters and brothers, best friends...Our deepest condolences and apologies to the families who lost their boys that day."

In his audio book, I Am Mine, frontman Eddie Vedder said, "There was at least one person in the band ... that thought maybe we should never play again."

"Everyone failed to live up to what was needed in those hours before and in those days following the tragedy," Gossard wrote. "The festival, the media, us included. We retreated and became angry after many reports implied PJ was responsible."

"Our words were nothing to help at that point," he continued. "We hid and hoped that it wasn't our fault. We have been trying our best to unhide ever since."

Pearl Jam eventually did return to the stage for their planned U.S. tour in August 2000, though what happened at Roskilde still remains with them. Their song "Love Boat Captain," included on the 2002 album Riot Act, references the tragedy in the lyric, "Lost nine friends we'll never know." The band members have also met some of the victims' families.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.