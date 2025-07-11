38 Special announces first new album in over 20 years

Rockers 38 Special are set to release their first new album in over two decades.

The band, known for such hits songs as "Hold on Loosely" and "Caught up in You," will release the new album Milestone on Sept. 19. The first single, "All I Haven't Said," is out now.

"That's my throwback to the '60s, inspired by bands like the Searchers," frontman and co-founder Don Barnes, who co-produced the album, says of the song. "I've always loved that jangling guitar sound and what's old is new again. We just inject more power guitars to it."

The album features songs co-written by Train's Pat Monahan, Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Randy Bachman and the band's longtime collaborator Jim Peterik, who also co-produced the record.

Milestone is the first new music from 38 Special since their 2004 release, Drivetrain.

"After all this time, we wanted to create a more modern 38 Special album," Barnes shares. "This is a fresh, updated approach to the sound we've been making together for so long. Why not make a big statement after all these years? When you're reintroducing yourself to the world, 'good enough' doesn't work anymore. If you're gonna do it, you might as well go big."

Milestone is available for preorder now.

38 Special is currently on the road with Kansas. Their next show is Friday in Prior Lake, Minnesota. A complete list of dates can be found at 38special.com.

