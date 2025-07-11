50th anniversary of 'Fleetwood Mac' celebrated with new upgraded audio releases

The 50th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac's 1975 self-titled album is being celebrated with two new upgraded audio releases. Rhino is set to release the album on Blu-ray Audio and High Fidelity vinyl on Aug. 8.

The Blu-ray will feature the album in Dolby ATMOS, along with a 5.1 surround sound mix. The Rhino High Fidelity vinyl was cut directly from the original analog master tapes and will be limited to only 5,000 individually numbered copies.

There will also be another vinyl, limited to only 2,000 copies, which will include two replica 7-inch singles, one featuring "Over My Head" and "Rhiannon," and another with "Say You Love Me" and "Blue Letter."

All formats are available for preorder now.

Often referred to as The White Album, the record was the band's 10th studio album, and their first with Lindsey Buckingham on guitar and Stevie Nicks on vocals. It went to #1 and was certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

