ABKCO Records reveals massive Rolling Stones vinyl reissue plans

Fans of The Rolling Stones can look forward to a lot of new vinyl in 2023 and beyond. ABKCO Records is continuing its campaign to reissue 16 titles from the band's back catalog, with the latest being the U.K. version of the Big Hits compilation, High Tide and Green Grass, out now.

The plan is to continue to reissue Stones vinyl throughout the year and into early 2024, focusing on releases from 1963 to 1970. The next reissue will be the U.S. version of High Tide and Green Grass and 1967's Flowers, coming June 16.

Future releases include: 1975's rarities collection Metamorphosis on July 14; 1965's Out of Our Hands (U.S. & U.K. versions) on September 15; 1964's England's Newest Hit Makers on October 6; 1969's compilation Through The Past Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2) (U.K. version) on October 20; 1969's Through The Past Darkly (Big Hits Vol. 2)(U.S. version) on November 10; 1965's The Rolling Stones No. 2 and December's Children (And Everybody's); and 1966's Got Live If You Want It! on December 1.

Plus, 2024 will see the vinyl reissues of The Rolling Stones, Now! and The Rolling Stones (U.K. version).

ABKCO Records' reissue campaign kicked off earlier this year with the releases of 1967's Between The Buttons and 1966's Aftermath, the first time in 37 years they've been out on standalone vinyl.

