AC/DC announces 2026 US Power Up tour dates

Brian Johnson and Angus Young from AC/DC performs on stage at the Bjerke Travbane on August 05, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

AC/DC is powering up for a return stateside.

The "Back in Black" rockers have announced a 2026 U.S. leg of their Power Up tour, running from July 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Sep. 29 in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time with the exception of the dates in Denver, Las Vegas and Philadelphia, which go on sale Friday at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ACDC.com.

The Power Up tour, which takes its name from AC/DC's 2020 comeback album, launched in 2024 before coming to the U.S. in 2025.

The band lineup for the 2026 dates will feature guitarist Angus Young and vocalist Brian Johnson, plus guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.

