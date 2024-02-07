AC/DC posts clock counting down to February 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

By Jill Lances

It looks like AC/DC fans won't have to wait much longer to find out the big news the band started teasing earlier this week.

On Tuesday, February 6, the Aussie rockers shared an Instagram post, with the tease, "Are You Ready," leading fans to suspect a tour announcement is on the way. Now, they're letting folks know exactly when their news will come.

After posting another Instagram tease on Wednesday, February 7, that featured the number five, a countdown clock appeared on the band's website, counting down to 3 a.m. ET on Monday, February 12.

If AC/DC do indeed announce a new tour, it will be their first trek since 2016. They did return to the stage in October, headlining the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, alongside MetallicaJudas Priest and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!