AC/DC reveals second set of 50th anniversary gold vinyl releases

Columbia Records/ Legacy Recordings

By Jill Lances
AC/DC is continuing their 50th anniversary celebration with their next set of limited-edition gold vinyl releases.

The latest set, dropping June 19, includes Let There Be Rock, If You Want Blood You've Got It, '74 Jailbreak, Ballbreaker, Stiff Upper Lip and Rock or Bust.

Each gold vinyl, available for preorder now, will come with a 12-by-12 album-specific print and AC/DC 50 artwork.

AC/DC launched their gold vinyl series back in March, with limited-edition gold vinyl copies of Back in Black, Highway to Hell, The Razors Edge, Powerage, For Those About To Rock (We Salute You), High Voltage, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Who Made Who, which was the 1986 soundtrack to the Stephen King film Maximum Overdrive, and the double live album Live.

AC/DC is getting ready to hit the road on the Power Up tour. It kicks off with a two-night stand in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on May 17 and 21. So far, no U.S. dates have been announced. 

