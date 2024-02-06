AC/DC teasing fans with announcement: “Are You Ready”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

By Jill Lances

Looks like AC/DC has some big news to share.

The rockers just posted a huge tease on Instagram, sharing a video with an image of a lightning bolt and the tag line "Are You Ready" with their song of the same name playing in the background.

Most fans in the comments suspect the band is gearing up to announce a new tour, which will be AC/DC's first tour since 2016.

AC/DC released their last album, Power Up, in 2020 but were unable to tour behind it due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They did return to the stage in October, headlining the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, alongside MetallicaJudas Priest and more.

