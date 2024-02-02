Ace Frehley rocks out in space in video for "Walkin’ on The Moon”

MNRK Heavy

By Jill Lances

KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has dropped the video for his latest single, "Walkin' on The Moon," from his upcoming album, 10,000 Volts.

The clip has Frehley landing on the moon, where he’s met by an alien who hands him a guitar. He then performs the song with the help of some alien bandmates. It ends with him waking up to realize it was all a dream.

"Walkin' on The Moon" is the second single Frehley has released from 10,000 Volts, following the album's title track. The record, Frehley's first solo release since 2020's Origins Vol. 2, comes out February 23.

