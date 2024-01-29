Ace Frehley announces '10,000 Volts' in-store autograph signing

MNRK Heavy

By Jill Lances

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is giving fans a chance to meet him in person. The rocker will promote the release of his upcoming solo album, 10,000 Volts, with a record signing in New York City.

Frehley is releasing a special limited-edition bubblegum vinyl of 10,000 Volts for the music store Sam Ash in New York, and fans who preorder it will be able to attend a special in-store autograph signing on Saturday, February 24.

The event takes place at Sam Ash on 34th Street in Manhattan from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

10,000 Volts, Frehley's first solo album since 2020's Origins Vol. 2, drops February 23. He kicked off a new solo tour in support of the record on January 25, with the next show happening March 28 in New York. A complete list of dates can be found at acefrehley.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!