Actor cast to play AC/DC’s Bon Scott in upcoming movie

Actor Lee Tiger Halley, who appeared in the Australian Netflix series Boy Swallows World, has been cast to play a young Scott in the film The Kid From Harvest Road, which producers warn is not a straight-up biopic.
Halo Films' description of the movie calls it a "fictionalized narrative set in the 1960s" capturing "the essence" of Scott's early life in Fremantle, Western Australia.
Scott was AC/DC's frontman from 1974 to his death in 1980, appearing on the band's first seven albums. He was replaced by Brian Johnson, who remains their frontman to this day.
