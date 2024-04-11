Adam Levine calls Mick Jagger’s “Moves Like Jagger” video surreal

ABC/ Craig Sjodin

By Jill Lances
Last month, Mick Jagger posted a video of him dancing to a band playing Maroon 5’s hit “Moves Like Jagger,” and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine still can’t believe it.

"It's really surreal," Levine shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's just one of those things you're like, 'Oh my, like how is this possible. What is happening. It's bizarre.'"

Jagger posted the video with the caption, "Moves like who!" and Maroon 5 shared their approval on Instagram with an animated "GOAT" — "Greatest of All Time" — graphic.

Levine said that while folks probably think tons of people sent him the video after Jagger posted it, that just wasn’t the case.
“I think it was one of those like everyone thought everyone had already sent it to me thing,” Levine shared, noting he only got it from a few people. “My mom and like one of my friends sent me the video. I was shocked not more people sent it to me.”

