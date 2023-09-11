Aerosmith plays “Bright Light Fright” for the first time in almost 30 years at New York show

By Jill Lances

Aerosmith is currently on their Peace Out final tour, and they're throwing some surprises into their set for fans.

According to setlist.fm, at the band's Friday, September 9, show at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, they performed the Joe Perry sung tune "Bright Light Fright" for the first time since 1994. The song appeared on Aerosmith's fifth studio album, 1977's Draw The Line.

The show also included the tour debut of "Walking The Dog," the Rufus Thomas cover that appeared on the band's 1973 self-titled album.

If that wasn't enough, the concert ended with the crowd joining the band to sing “Happy Birthday” to Perry, who turned 73 on September 10. They also brought out a cake for the celebration.

Next up, Aerosmith brings their Peace Out tour to Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday, September 12. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

