Aerosmith & Yungblud’s ‘My Only Angel’ tops 'Billboard' Hot Hard Rock Songs chart

Aerosmith is back on the charts, thanks to their new collaboration with Yungblud.

According to Billboard, the artists' track "My Only Angel" tops the Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart this week, Aerosmith's first-ever appearance on that chart. Yungblud previously topped the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart in 2020 with the Bring Me the Horizon collaboration "Obey."

The song is also a top-40 hit on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, debuting at #37. Since the chart's launch in 1981, Aerosmith has appeared on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart 45 times, hitting #1 nine times and landing in the top 10 24 times. This is their first appearance on the chart since 2012's "Lover Alot," a track from their last studio album, Music from Another Dimension!

"My Only Angel" is the first track off Aerosmith and Yungblud's collaborative EP, One More Time, which drops Nov. 21. Along with "My Only Angel," it includes three new original songs, plus an updated take on the Aerosmith classic "Back in the Saddle."

