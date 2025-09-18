Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler joins The Joe Perry Project at the Hollywood Bowl

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Steven Tyler were back onstage together Tuesday night in California.

The Joe Perry Project — which also features Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford; Buck Johnson, who's been part of Aerosmith's touring band since 2014; The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson; drummer Jason Sutter; and Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo — was the opening act for The Who’s Hollywood Bowl show, and Tyler turned up as a special guest.

"The Who fans got an extra special treat tonight in Los Angeles," Live Nation wrote in an Instagram post, which was shared on Perry's account. "As The Joe Perry Project got the party started, Joe brought out Steven Tyler for a set that we'll be talking about for years!"

The post included a clip of Perry, Tyler and Robinson performing “Walk This Way” together, and they also teamed for the Aerosmith track “The Train Kept A Rollin’.”

The set also featured a guest appearance by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash on Aerosmith's "Mama Kin."

Perry and Tyler's onstage reunion happened on the same day Aerosmith announced a new collaborative EP with Yungblud, One More Time, which is due out Nov. 21. The EP's first single, "My Only Angel," will premiere on Friday.

