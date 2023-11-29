Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler gives fans a health update

Back in September, Aerosmith was forced to postpone their Peace Out farewell tour after Steven Tyler fractured his larynx. Well, now he's giving fans a little update on his health.

The good news is it seems Tyler is getting better. The rocker posted a picture on Instagram of him in the studio wearing headphones, writing, "THROATS ON THE MEND… BUT MY EARS STILL WORK!" He added, "SO IN THE MEANTIME… IT'S STUDIO TIME... STARTING RE-MIXING AEROSMITH AEROSMITH!," possibly referring to the band's self-titled debut, which was released 50 years ago.

Aerosmith kicked off the Peace Out tour on September 2 in Philadelphia but was forced to postpone just weeks later. So far, they haven’t rescheduled the tour, but it is supposed to happen in 2024.

