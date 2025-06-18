Ahead of 'Tracks II' release, Bruce Springsteen teases 'Tracks III': 'There are five full albums of music'

Bruce Springsteen is set to release Tracks II: The Lost Albums on June 27, a box set featuring seven previously unheard Springsteen records.

The set includes 83 songs, all of which were originally recorded between 1983 and 2018. Of those songs, 82 have never been released before and 74 have never been heard before. While that may sound like a lot, the rocker has even more to share.

"Tracks III, that is finished," he tells The New York Times. "It's basically what was left in the vault." The paper notes that includes music dating back to his 1973 debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.

"So there was a lot of good music left," Springsteen adds. "There are five full albums of music."

Springsteen released the original Tracks compilation in 1998, which was comprised of single B-sides, demos and alternate versions of already-released material. As for why it took so long to release a follow-up, Springsteen tells the paper it was all about timing.

"I believe I’m engaged in a conversation with my audience that has a certain ebb and flow as to when records are released," he says.

And in addition to Tracks III, it sounds like Springsteen is already plotting his next album.

"I’m a better man when I’m working," he says. "I feel like I’ve got plenty of work left in me, and our band does too. Our band’s in great shape, and we carry on."

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for preorder now.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently touring Europe. They play Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

