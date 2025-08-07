The Alan Parsons Project’s 'I, Robot' getting super deluxe reissue

The Alan Parsons Project is set to reissue their sophomore album I, Robot, which was inspired by Isaac Asimov's science fiction stories exploring themes of artificial intelligence.
Originally released in 1977, I, Robot landed in the top 10 on the Billboard Albums chart and featured the top-40 single "I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You." According to the description that appeared on the original album, it tells "the story of the rise of the machine and the decline of man," and serves as a "warning that his brief dominance of this planet will probably end, because man tried to create robot in his own image."
All formats of I, Robot are available for preorder now.
