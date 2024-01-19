The Alarm to return to North America with Live Today Love Tomorrow tour

The Alarm is returning to the U.S. for a new North American tour, and they're bringing along two other acts from the MTV era.

Joining The Alarm on the Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour MMXIV will be The Blow Monkeys, best known for their top 20 hit "Digging Your Scene," and Belouis Some, best known for songs like "Some People" and "Round and Round," the latter of which was featured on the soundtrack to '80s classic Pretty in Pink.

"This tour will be a chance for a generation of fans - both old and new - to step back into the future and celebrate a time that defined millions of people's life soundtracks when the era of Music Television ruled the earth," The Alarm's Mike Peters shares. "All our bands made an initial impact through the medium of music, but it was driven deeper into the hearts and imaginations of people all over North America via Music Television." He noted it "paved the way for a new generation of artists and fans of which had never been witnessed before."

The tour kicks off May 1 in New Orleans, hitting Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York and more, with dates confirmed through May 29 in Boston.

A ticket presale will kick off Wednesday, January 24, with the general sale happening Friday, January 26.

