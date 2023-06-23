Albums from The J. Geils Band, Jefferson Starship & more released in quadrophonic sound

Music fans will soon be able to enjoy some classic albums like never before.

Rhino is set to release several iconic 1970s albums in quadraphonic sound, or 4.0 surround sound. The latest are The J. Geils Band's Nightmares…and Other Tales from the Vinyl Jungle, Jefferson Starship's Red Octopus, Alice Cooper's Billion Dollar Babies and Black Sabbath's Paranoid.

All four have been transferred from the original four-track quad mixes, marking the first time they've been available in quadraphonic audio in almost 50 years. They are available to purchase on Blu-ray both separately and as a four-album bundle.

This isn't the first time Rhino has reissued albums in quadrophonic sound. It previously released The Doobie Brothers: Quadio in 2020 and Chicago Quadio in 2016.

