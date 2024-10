Envy of None, featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, has dropped a new song timed to coincide with Halloween.

The band, which also features bassist Andy Curran, guitarist/keyboardist Alfio Annibalini and singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne, released the track "Not Dead Yet," along with an animated Dia De Los Muertos aka Day of the Dead inspired video.

The song was written by Wynne, and the video description notes that she describes the tune as “a cathartic anthem, one that embodies resilience and defiance against the forces that aim to tear us down.”

"You have to continue to exist, to create, and to fight,” she says. “That’s the heart of the song: keep going and enjoy the ride."

"Not Dead Yet" is the first new music from Envy of None since the release of their 2023 EP, That Was Then, This Is Now. They are currently in the studio, with a new album expected in spring 2025.

