Alex Van Halen auctioning off his personal collection of instruments and memorabilia

Van Halen drummer and co-founder Alex Van Halen is getting ready to part with instruments from his personal collection.

Backstage Auctions just announced a new auction of The Alex Van Halen Collection, featuring over 350 lots filled with drum kits, snare drums, kick drums, cymbals, sticks, mallets and more. Those drum kits include Alex's 5150 tour kit and the last kit he used in concert during Van Halen's 2015 tour.

The auction will also include personal items, like a piano from the Van Halen family home, autographed pieces, tour cases and record awards, including a collection of vintage RIAA certifications.

"I kept all these drums, cymbals, heads, and all other kinds of gear, instruments, and road cases in my warehouse for decades and it will bring me great pleasure to see them end up in the hands of my fans and fellow drummers," Alex shares, noting that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Ride On Therapeutic Horsemanship, which helps at-risk youth and people with disabilities by using equine-assisted activities and therapies.

Bidding on The Alex Van Halen Collection is set to open June 1, with the auction running through June 9. More info can be found at backstageauctions.com.

