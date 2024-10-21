Alex Van Halen releases “Unfinished,” the last song he wrote with brother Eddie Van Halen

By Jill Lances

Ahead of the release of his memoir Brothers on Tuesday, Alex Van Halen has released the full version of "Unfinished," a previously unreleased track that was the last song he wrote with his brother, Eddie Van Halen.

The tune is featured on the audiobook of Brothers, but has now also been shared on VanHalen.com, where fans can also download it.

Brothers is described by Alex as a love letter to Eddie, who passed away in October 2020. Alex launches a three-city book tour in support of the release on Monday in New York City. He will hit Northvale, New Jersey, on Tuesday, and Culver City, California, on Thursday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!