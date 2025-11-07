Alice in Chains announces 30th anniversary reissue of self-titled album

Alice in Chains has announced a deluxe reissue of their 1995 self-titled album in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The package includes the original record across two vinyl LPs, plus three 7-inch singles, posters, art prints and a hardcover cover book, among other memorabilia.

You can preorder your copy now via the Alice in Chains web store.

The album Alice in Chains is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA and spawned the singles "Grind," "Heaven Beside You" and "Again." It marks the band's final studio effort with frontman Layne Staley, who died in 2002.

Alice in Chains reformed in 2005 with new vocalist William DuVall.

