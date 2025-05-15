Alice in Chains’ drummer Sean Kinney offers health update after medical issues caused tour cancellation

Alice in Chains drummer Sean Kinney has given fans an update following the band's cancellation of their tour. The band previously announced he'd suffered a "non-life-threatening medical emergency" before their show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on May 8.

The rocker reached out to fans on Instagram in a post titled "THE GOOD, THE BAD & THE WTF?"

Kinney addressed fans who came out to the Mohegan Sun show, as well as those who had tickets to their other dates, and thanked them for their understanding.

“It’s not lost on the band and myself that you spend money, make plans and alter your schedules to come and see us, and it’s deeply disappointing to have had this happen," he writes. "I was very much looking forward to getting back out there and playing with the band again, and it’s been a difficult but necessary decision to make."

He explains that he's usually not happy about going public with health issues, but notes, “I understand that people are concerned.”

Kinney said that when doctors advised "against playing in the short term" he went through the five stages of grief, offering up his unique take on them.

“I finally concluded that medical doctors with many hard-earned degrees on their walls might know a bit more about health than a musician with some shiny spray-painted records on his wall,” he said. "The outpouring of love, concern and well wishes has been both extremely humbling and very much appreciated."

He ended his post by offering, "The good news is that I’m going to be fine and I’m going to live. The bad news (for some of you?) is that I’m going to be fine and I’m going to live."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.