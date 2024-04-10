Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell seeks help in locating missing guitar

Korn And Alice In Chains Perform At Shoreline Amphitheatre Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic (Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell is seeking help in locating a missing guitar.

A post to Cantrell's Facebook on Tuesday, April 9, reads, "Unfortunately over this past weekend we believe Jerry Cantrell's original Blue Dress G&L guitar was stolen from his car in either [Los Angeles] or San Bernardino/Highland."

The post also includes a picture of the guitar and its serial number. Those with information can email info@velvethammer.net.

"We're offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar," the post reads. "We sincerely appreciate your help."

Cantrell's previously said that the Blue Dress guitar, which he's had since 1985, has "been on everything I've ever recorded, pretty much."

The guitar is named after the pinup picture on the front. It also has a Soundgarden sticker on the back.

