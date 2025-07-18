Alice in Chains, Mastodon & Anthrax members officially release 'Rusty Cage' cover as King Ultramega

During the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020, it became common for musicians of different bands to collaborate with each other virtually on covers. One such example was Alice in Chains' William DuVall, Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Mark Menghi of the band Metal Allegiance linking up to put their spin on the Soundgarden song "Rusty Cage."

Five years later, the makeshift outfit has officially released the "Rusty Cage" cover under the moniker King Ultramega, which references the titles of the Soundgarden albums Ultramega OK and King Animal.

The King Ultramega project aims to pay tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell while also raising funds for the Recording Academy's charitable organization MusiCares.

"My reason for participating was simply taking on an interesting challenge when so much of the world was shut down," DuVall says. "I had no thoughts or ambitions for this beyond our posting it on social media five years ago. But if this release can help further the good work done by MusiCares, then I'm all for it."

There will also be future King Ultramega releases featuring different artists, including Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil.

"I'm super honored to record alongside all the amazing musicians appearing on the King Ultramega project," Thayil says. "I'm equally proud that it celebrates Soundgarden in this tribute to the songwriting of Chris. Ultra-admirably, everyone's participation is supporting the work of the MusiCares Foundation."

King Ultramega also celebrates the induction of Soundgarden into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of its 2025 class.

