Alice in Chains playing headlining US shows in between Guns N' Roses dates

Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin & Bush In Concert - Charlotte, NC Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains has scheduled a run of U.S. headlining dates in between shows opening for Guns N' Roses.

The newly added gigs span from September 24 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to October 14 in Spokane, Washington. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AliceinChains.com.

AiC's dates with Guns N' Roses run from September 23 in Kansas City, Missouri, to October 16 in Vancouver.

The most recent Alice in Chains album is 2018's Rainier Fog.

