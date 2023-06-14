Alice Cooper details new ﻿'Road'﻿ album; listen to single "I'm Alice" now

Alice Cooper has announced a new album called Road.

The follow-up to 2021's Detroit Stories arrives August 25. Cooper recorded Road with his live bandmates, including returning guitarist Nita Strauss.

"For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs," the "School's Out" rocker shares. "I only see these guys when we're on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

You can listen to the lead Road single, the self-referential "I'm Alice," now via digital outlets.

Cooper will be on tour this summer playing shows with Rob Zombie, as well as Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

Here's the Road track list:

"I'm Alice"

"Welcome to the Show"

"All Over the World"

"Dead Don't Dance"

"Go Away"

"White Line Frankenstein"

"Big Boots"

"Rules of the Road"

"The Big Goodbye"

"Road Rats Forever"

"Baby Please Don't Go"

"100 More Miles"

"Magic Bus"

