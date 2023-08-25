Alice Cooper loses cosmetics deal after controversial transgender comments

Alice Cooper's controversial comments about the trans community have now cost him a makeup deal.

Vampyre Cosmetics recently announced a new collaboration with Cooper, The Alice Cooper Collection, set to drop around Halloween, but after Cooper's comments in Stereogum, they have canceled their plans.

"In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no Longer be doing a makeup collaboration," read a post on the company's Instagram account. "We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded."

In the interview, Cooper said he was concerned that being transgender was “a fad” and took issue with “the whole woke thing," noting it's become "laughable."

Cooper also suggested people should be worried about transgender folks in public bathrooms. He said, “Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, 'Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.' Where do you draw this line?”

