Alice Cooper to reunite with original bandmates for special London event

Alice Cooper reunited with his original bandmates for his upcoming album, The Revenge of Alice Cooper, and now they are teaming up for a one-off event in London.

Cooper announced on Instagram that he and the group — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neil Smith — are coming together for a July 24 event at London's Union Chapel.

The evening, hosted by Sir Tim Rice, will be open to just 900 "lucky souls," with attendees getting to hear the album for the very first time. Cooper and the band will also answer questions from fans and share "some twisted tales from the road."

Tickets for the event go on sale Wednesday via the Rough Trade website. And for those who don't get in, the evening will be streamed live.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper will be released on July 25. It marks the first album to feature Cooper playing with his original band since 1973's Muscle of Love.

