Alice Cooper shares first single off reunion album with original bandmates

Alice Cooper has shared the first single off his upcoming album, The Revenge of Alice Cooper, which sees him reuniting with his original bandmates for the first time in over 50 years.

The track is called "Black Mamba" and features The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger.

"Hi, it's me again, yours truly, Alice Cooper," the shock rocker says. "But I'm not alone. You know them all too well. This time, there will be no cure."

You can watch the "Black Mamba" video on YouTube.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper will be released July 25. It marks the first album to feature Cooper playing alongside guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith since 1973's Muscle of Love.

