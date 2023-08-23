Alice Cooper worried trans movement is "a fad," laughs at “the whole woke thing”

Alice Cooper is the latest rocker to share his thoughts on young people who question their gender at an early age.

During an interview with Stereogum, Cooper was asked about Dee Snider and Paul Stanley's recent comments about gender-affirming care for kids, in which they suggested it was a "fad." And he seems to agree.

“I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that," he says. “I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, 'Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'"

He adds, "I mean, if you identify as a tree … I'm going, 'Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?' It's so absurd, that it's gone now to the point of absurdity."

Cooper also takes issue with “the whole woke thing," suggesting it's become "laughable."

"If anybody was trying to make a point on this thing, they turned it into a huge comedy,” he says. “I don’t know one person that agrees with the woke thing. I don’t know one person.”

He also shares his worries about transgender people in public bathrooms. “A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, 'I just feel like I’m a woman today' and have the time of his life in there," he says. “Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, 'Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.' Where do you draw this line?”

