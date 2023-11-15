Alice Cooper announces career-spanning book

Alice Cooper is looking back at his career with a new picture book coming next year.

Starring Alice Cooper features over 400 pages of material for Cooper fans to enjoy, all overseen by the rocker. It includes rare photos and images, and essays about Cooper's career. It will also include an introduction written by American Gods author Neil Gaiman, a longtime Alice Cooper fan.

"While creating a visual and sonic template that immediately and permanently sets him apart from his peers, the ever-changing Alice Cooper defies definition," reads a description of the book. "Starring Alice Cooper celebrates a talent, and a life, of a true one-of-a kind icon."

The book will be released in two editions, one being a limited edition A3 version that comes with a 3D lenticular image. Both will be signed by Cooper.

Starring Alice Cooper will be available for preorder starting Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. ET and is expected to ship in late May.

