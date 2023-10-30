Alice Cooper prepares to rock in video for ﻿'Road'﻿ track "Dead Don't Dance"

earMUSIC

By Josh Johnson

Every day may be Halloween for Alice Cooper, but the "School's Out" rocker is celebrating the spooky season with a new video.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, accompanies the song "Dead Don't Dance," a cut off Cooper's new album, Road. If features backstage and live footage of Alice and his live band on tour, and features various Halloween-esque imagery, including at least one decapitated head.

Road was released in August. It was recorded with Cooper's live band and marks the studio debut of guitarist Nita Strauss on an Alice album.

Cooper toured in support of Road alongside Rob Zombie. The outing concluded Saturday, October 28, in Las Vegas, though Zombie did not perform due to a bout of laryngitis.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!