Alice Cooper announces new Too Close for Comfort tour dates

Alice Cooper has announced some new summer tour dates.

The rocker has added a new leg of his Too Close For Comfort tour, with 12 shows, kicking off July 30 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, and wrapping August 17 in Tucson, Arizona.

Presale tickets are on sale now, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

Following the new Too Close For Comfort tour dates, Cooper will hit the road with Rob Zombie on their Freaks on Parade tour, featuring special guests Ministry and Filter. That tour starts August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and wraps September 18 in Forth Worth, Texas.

Up next, Cooper is bringing his tour to Australia starting April 20 in Melbourne. She will then launch a European tour with an appearance at the Sweden Rock Festival, taking place June 5-8.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at alicecooper.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.