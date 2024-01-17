The Allman Betts Band announces spring tour dates

The Allman Betts Band is hitting the road this spring.

The group, led by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of the Allman Brothers Band's Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, respectively, have announced dates for the King Crawler American Tour, which is set to kick off May 16 in Charleston, South Carolina, and wrap June 9 in Newton, New Jersey.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at allmanbettsband.com.

While this is the Allman Betts Band's first U.S. tour since 2021, the two artists did hit the road together last year for the 2023 Allman Betts Family Revival, a 16-date tour that also featured Anders Osborne, North Mississippi Allstars' Luther and Cody Dickinson, and special guests in select cities.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.