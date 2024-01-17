The Allman Betts Band announces spring tour dates

Photo Credit: John Nichols

By Jill Lances

The Allman Betts Band is hitting the road this spring.

The group, led by Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of the Allman Brothers Band's Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, respectively, have announced dates for the King Crawler American Tour, which is set to kick off May 16 in Charleston, South Carolina, and wrap June 9 in Newton, New Jersey.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at allmanbettsband.com.

While this is the Allman Betts Band's first U.S. tour since 2021, the two artists did hit the road together last year for the 2023 Allman Betts Family Revival, a 16-date tour that also featured Anders OsborneNorth Mississippi AllstarsLuther and Cody Dickinson, and special guests in select cities.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!