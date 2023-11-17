Allman Brothers Band’s 'Down in Texas' ’71 released in “yellow rose of Texas” colored vinyl

Allman Brothers Band's classic live album Down in Texas '71 has just been released as a two-LP "yellow rose of Texas" colored vinyl.

The critically acclaimed album was recorded September 28, 1971, at the Austin Municipal Auditorium in Texas, just two months after the release of the band's debut live album, At Fillmore East. It features the original Allman Brothers lineup of Duane Allman, who passed away a month later, Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jaimoe.

The nine-track album features performances of such songs as “Statesboro Blues,” "Trouble No More,” “You Don’t Love Me” and more.

The limited-edition Down in Texas '71 colored vinyl is available now exclusively through Barnes & Noble.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.