Animated Metallica appears in new trailer for upcoming 'Beavis and Butt-Head' ﻿season

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Much like time, Beavis and Butt-Head also march on, as the iconic metal-loving duo is back for another go-round. Fittingly, Beavis' favorite band Metallica soundtracks the new trailer for the series' return.

The trailer begins with an animated Metallica performing their song "For Whom the Bell Tolls" as Beavis and Butt-Head fly into the stadium in a helicopter filled with gold.

"Beavis and Butthead, we love you guys!" James Hetfield exclaims from the stage.

"How much to buy Metallica?" Beavis asks, to which Hetfield replies, "One gold bar ought to be enough!" Cut to Hetfield getting hit in the head with said gold bar.

New episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head will air on Comedy Central starting on Sept. 3.

