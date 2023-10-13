Ann Wilson gives update on Heart biopic

Heart's Ann Wilson has given fans an update on a planned biopic on the group.

While appearing on the Totally 80s podcast, Wilson confirmed that the film, first announced in 2020, is still happening; she didn't give a timeline as to when production may start.

"The pandemic kind of slowed them down a little bit, but it's in the works still. Carrie Brownstein's writing it," she said.

"I've seen a couple of drafts of the script. It's good. She's a great writer. If anybody can capture the story of a couple of women in rock, it's probably Carrie, 'cause she's been there herself," Wilson added of the Sleater-Kinney rocker.

As for whether anyone has been cast to play her or her sister and bandmate Nancy Wilson, Ann noted, "There've been a few things bandied about, but nothing solid yet."

“I'd like somebody who could sing, and then they could sing some, I could sing some,” she continued. “I think that my preference would be somebody young and brand new and fresh, somebody who's really got their s*** together in terms of being into the script."

