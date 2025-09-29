Appetite for illustration: Axl Rose announces graphic novel series

Axl Rose is launching his own graphic novel series.
Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction was created by the Guns N' Roses frontman and Nathan Yocum, co-founder of Sumerian Comics, which is publishing the series.
"Set in a neon-drenched Paradise City where humans and robots are meant to co-exist, Appetite for Destruction follows Axl Rose, a half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes, and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer," reads the book description. "When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Axl's search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, one that could decide the fate of humanity itself."
"Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction is a raw, neon-noir fever dream, part rock anthem, part cyberpunk prophecy," Yocum says. "Axl and I built a world where rebellion isn't just attitude, it's survival. It's Axl like you've never seen him before, on the front lines of a battle for humanity's future."
Preorders are open now via SumerianComics.com.
