Are you gonna go my way ... to Vegas: Lenny Kravitz announces Blue Electric Light Las Vegas residency

Lenny Kravitz is headed to Vegas. The rocker just announced an exclusive engagement at the Park MGM in October.

Kravitz’s Blue Electric Light Las Vegas will consist of five shows, October 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26, at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

A Citi ticket presale kicks off Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a fan presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The residency news comes as Kravitz is getting ready to release his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, on Friday. It is available for preorder now.

