Arrest made in connection with theft of Heart instruments

A 57-year-old man from Pleasantville, New Jersey, has been arrested in connection with the theft of two instruments from the band Heart.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced Tuesday that two "irreplaceable" instruments were taken from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, where they performed on May 31. One was a one-of-a-kind purple sparkle baritone Telecaster with hand-painted headstock, which was custom made for Nancy Wilson. The other was a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin, belonging to band member Paul Moak.

The Atlantic City Police Department announced Thursday that a man named Garfield Bennett has been arrested and charged with burglary and theft in connection with the case.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, surveillance video showed Bennett "walking through various parts of Atlantic City attempting to sell the instruments." He was then located and taken into custody.

The instruments have not yet been returned. According to detectives, one of the instruments has been sold; there’s no information on the whereabouts of the second instrument. Police are asking anyone in possession of the instruments to contact them and voluntary surrender the items.

The post notes, "If not surrendered, and the individual is located in possession of the stolen items, they will be arrested and criminally charged with receiving of stolen property."

Heart said in a statement they're "deeply grateful to the Atlantic City Police Department, the Hard Rock organization, and everyone who came together to support us in the search for our stolen instruments."

"The outpouring of love and concern has been overwhelming, and we are truly touched by the strength and compassion of this community,” they continued. "While we’re encouraged by the progress made and thankful that an arrest has been made, our instruments have not yet been recovered. We remain hopeful that they will be returned to us soon.”

