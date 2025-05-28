Artist surprised after U2’s The Edge purchases his painting for charity

U2's The Edge surprised an Irish artist by purchasing his painting at a charity auction.

According to The Irish News, artist Stephen Whalley took part in a charity event at the Titanic Museum in Belfast on May 24. He gave a live painting performance, with the final product being a painting of the museum against an evening sky.

The event was part of an effort to raise over $1 million for the Cancer Fund for Children. When Whalley’s artwork went on the auction block, the U2 guitarist snagged it.

"After I finished the painting, I gave a short speech about myself and the painting and then they started the bidding and The Edge was at the table right in front of me and he looked up, smiled and then all of a sudden, his paddle went up and he started bidding himself," Whalley said.

Whalley added, "Once he started I don’t think anybody else wanted to bid because they knew how big and how important it was that he got it."

Although Whalley says he "hadn't a clue" The Edge was going to buy his painting, he notes the rocker did show some interest in it during the event.

"The Edge came past while I was working and he looked at the painting and gave me a thumbs up and a wee wink and off he went," he said. "So he saw what I was at and the work I was doing and given that he’s a creative himself, I think he maybe understood and appreciated that."

Exactly how much The Edge shelled out for the painting wasn’t revealed, but the price tag was said to be in the four figures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.