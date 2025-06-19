ASIA signs new record deal, planning new album for 2026

Looks like we can expect to hear some new music from ASIA soon.

The band – whose current lineup includes founding member Geoff Downes, drummer Virgil Donati, guitarist John Mitchell and vocalist and bassist Harry Whitley – has just signed a new record deal with Frontiers Music Srl.

"ASIA is thrilled to have recently signed a new deal with Frontiers Music Srl," Downes shares, noting they are "now entering an exciting new chapter in the band’s 45-year history with a sequence of live albums, DVDs and a brand new studio album scheduled for a 2026 release."

He adds of the label, "It’s very much a homecoming for the band, and so we are greatly looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with them in the future. Watch this space!"

Formed in 1981, ASIA was made up of John Wetton, Steve Howe, Downes, and Carl Palmer, all members of well known prog rock groups. Their 1982 self-titled debut hit #1 in the U.S., thanks to songs like "Heat of the Moment" and "Only Time Will Tell."

The band has gone through multiple lineup changes over the years, with the original four reuniting in 2006, until Howe retired from the band in 2013. Wetton passed away in 2016. Different lineups continued to tour over the years, with the new lineup launching their first tour in 2024.

ASIA released their last album, Gravitas, in 2014.

