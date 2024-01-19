Auction for Janis Joplin’s pool table opens on what would've been rocker’s 81st birthday

A pool table once owned by rocker Janis Joplin is now up for auction.

Coinciding with what would have been Joplin’s 81st birthday on Friday, January 19, Julien’s Auctions announced the launch of an auction of the rocker’s personally owned pool table, made by Brunswick-Balke-Collender Co. in the 1920s.

That pool table has been in Joplin's home in Larkspur, California, since 1969 and was featured in an August 1970 issue of Rolling Stone that accompanied a review of her January 1970 concert at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Whoever purchases the pool table will be getting it directly from Joplin’s former home, where it currently resides in the same room it did when the rocker was alive.

The auction is happening online through Monday, January 29, with the pool table estimated to sell for between $10,000 and $20,000. More info can be found at juliensauctions.com.

