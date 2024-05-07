Australia honors AC/DC’s Bon Scott with a coin from The Perth Mint

The late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott is being celebrated with an honorary coin in Australia.

The Perth Mint recently unveiled the Bon Scott coin, made of 99.99% pure silver, with a colored image of Bon Scott wearing a cut off vest on one side. Next to the image is "Bon Scott" written out with the first "O" covered by a lion holding a microphone. King Charles is featured on the other side.

“Many believe Bon Scott to be the greatest rock ‘n roll singer of all time,” reads the Perth Mint website, noting the rocker's family moved to Fremantle, Western Australia, in 1952. “On joining AC/DC in 1974, his inimitable stage presence and distinctive, raspy vocals were key elements in the band’s rise to international super stardom. Together they recorded and performed some of the most enduring hard rock ever known.”

The coin is priced at about $90 and is apparently a hot item, as it’s already out of stock.

Bon Scott passed away in February 1980. Following his death, Brian Johnson took over vocal duties in AC/DC.

